Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,596,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,884 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $31.20.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $540.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.