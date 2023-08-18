Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2,270.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.