Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $317,696. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

