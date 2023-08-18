Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14,814.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $84.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

