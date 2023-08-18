Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.2% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DFS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 603,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

