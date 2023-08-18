DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $4,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 172,452 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.