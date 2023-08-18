Dohj LLC Acquires 339 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. 2,284,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.