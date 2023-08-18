Dohj LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.02. 3,595,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.