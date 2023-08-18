Dohj LLC Invests $220,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.99. 2,655,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,159. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.