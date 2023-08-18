Dohj LLC Invests $470,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Dohj LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. 5,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The company has a market cap of $280.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

