Dohj LLC Purchases 32,390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 1,131,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,743. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

