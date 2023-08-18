Dohj LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 790,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

