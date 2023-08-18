Dohj LLC Sells 124 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 908,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.