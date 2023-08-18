Dohj LLC Sells 238 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.07. 489,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,351. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.04 and a 200 day moving average of $368.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

