Dohj LLC Sells 505 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,358. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.79 and a 200 day moving average of $416.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

