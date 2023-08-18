Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Up to $76.82

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.82, but opened at $82.51. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 280,418 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 9.8 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

