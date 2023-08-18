Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of DORM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.65. 56,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,465. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

