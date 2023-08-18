Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4,354.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after buying an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

