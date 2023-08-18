Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 442,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 216,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.