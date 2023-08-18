DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

