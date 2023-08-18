Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 46.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

