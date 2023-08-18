Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $426.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.44 and its 200 day moving average is $328.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

