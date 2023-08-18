Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

