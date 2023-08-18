Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

