Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

