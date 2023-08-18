Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

