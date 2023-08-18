Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $667,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Get Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.