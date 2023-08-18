Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,926,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,564 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,797,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,238 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 55,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.