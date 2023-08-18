DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,829. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $574.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

