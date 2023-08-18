Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:DYN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 15,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.14. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

