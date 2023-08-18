Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 26,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 414,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.89% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,916,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $24,457,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,729,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

