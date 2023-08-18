E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for about 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Autohome worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 330,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.