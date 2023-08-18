E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Lufax accounts for approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LU. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lufax Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 5,820,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,211,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

