EAC (EAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00246800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

