EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $320,522.50

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

