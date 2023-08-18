Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,507. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

