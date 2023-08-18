Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.79. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 394,234 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

