Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Down 2.1 %
EML stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eastern
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.