Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 2.1 %

EML stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

