Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

EDIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 713,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $107,817. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

