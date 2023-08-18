Efforce (WOZX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $239,945.48 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

