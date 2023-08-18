El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 252,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $355.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,752.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 100,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $1,068,952.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,385,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $26,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,752.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

