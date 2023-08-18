Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

