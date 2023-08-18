Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.05. 10,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,724. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $190.03.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.