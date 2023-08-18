Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELV stock opened at $459.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

