Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $552.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.