Elissa Joy Charbonneau Sells 8,294 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $69.56. 140,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

