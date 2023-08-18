EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $213.19. 28,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.