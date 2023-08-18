Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,795. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

