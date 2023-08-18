Employers (NYSE:EIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Employers Stock Up 0.7 %

Employers stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.23. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

