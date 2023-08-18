Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $57.67 Average PT from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.43%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
