Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $57.67 Average PT from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.43%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.